Russian S-400 air defense systems on combat duty on Sakhalin

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its S-400 air defense missile systems have been put on combat duty on the Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, Xinhua reports.

Servicemen have held exercises to confirm the combat readiness of the missiles, which virtually destroyed all simulated targets in the drills, the ministry said in a press release.

The S-400 missile system is considered the most advanced of its kind in Russia, capable of destroying air targets at a distance of up to 400 km and a height of up to 30 km.