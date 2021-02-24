Envoy says no talk about severing ties with EU on Russia’s own initiative

Russia has no plans to initiate steps to cut ties with the European Union, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Everything that has been, regrettably, frozen in our relations with the EU until now is the result of the steps by our valiant EU counterparts and those who support them from all the sides," Chizhov said. "Therefore, there has never been any talk that Russia would sever ties with the European Union on its own initiative."

The diplomat could not rule out that Russia would respond asymmetrically to any potential EU restrictions.

"In case of further destructive steps from the European Union, Russia will not let grass grow under its feet, but will find corresponding ways and means to influence the situation. We can call it an asymmetric response, but those steps definitely won’t go without consequences," he said.