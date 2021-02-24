Turkey: Education workers start getting vaccine jabs

Turkey started Wednesday vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 with National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk getting the first shot in a northern province, Anadolu agency reports.

Selcuk received the jab in a primary school in the Sungurlu district of Corum, and said: “Teachers can get vaccinated here today, but later they will get vaccinated in health institutions.”

He said a list including 1.25 million education workers was submitted to the Health Ministry, and added that the workers can get information about their turn and take appointment through the mobile application e-Nabiz (e-Pulse).