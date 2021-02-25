Head of Georgia's gov’t administration Kakhaber Kemoklidze resigns

Kakhaber Kemoklidze, who was appointed head of the government administration by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in early February, has announced his resignation.

"It is exactly after a decade of an active, dynamic and challenging service, the time has come for me to bid farewell to you as a civil servant and a former intelligence officer. I have always thought what to say in the event where this day would come," Kemoklidze wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

Kemoklidze said that throughout the past ten years, he had ‘an honour to work with special people and leaders’ under both the previous and current governments.

In his post Kemoklidze thanked former PM Gakharia ‘for being a selfless (often physically inexplicable) hard worker, a remarkably quick thinker, a bearer of the right state values and an exemplary manager for many’.

In conclusion, he also wished success to new Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. "Although differences in terms of political views, religious beliefs, ethnicity, worldviews and so on, consolidating and uniting society is what Georgia needs as many challenges lie ahead. The strength of this country is only in Unity!" Kemoklidze said.

"I say goodbye to you temporarily, we will meet again!" he concluded.