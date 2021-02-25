Rostec CEO: Turkey’s purchase of S-400 does not threaten NATO security

Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems in no way undermines the security of other NATO states, the CEO of the Rostec corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said in an interview with the RT channel.

"I can say that S-400 is first and foremost a defensive weapon, and it cannot be used during an offensive. <…> So I cannot imagine how it can affect the security of other NATO states. On the contrary, the Turkish side ensures the security of NATO members. So I see no problem here," he said.

He also noted that under the deal with Turkey on the delivery of S-400, partial localization of its components used in the missile defense system is planned. However, the Rostec CEO noted that the handover of technology to a third country cannot be used against Russia. "We do not carry out 100% localization. Even if we wanted to, it is unlikely that Turkey could have organized the production of such state-of-the-art equipment domestically. There needs to be a corresponding school set up for that. So I see no need for concern," Chemezov said.