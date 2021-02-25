EU can complete procedure to introduce new sanctions against Russia by March 5
The European Union can complete the procedure of introducing new sanctions against Moscow by March 5. The measures will come after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny had his suspended sentence converted into real prison time, a diplomatic source in Brussels said.
"The active work on sanctions is underway. The process is expected to be completed by March 5 at the latest, and the sanctions will come into force," TASS cited the source as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
