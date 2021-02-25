Floyd Mayweather buys new-born grandson $45k Rolex

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has wasted now time spoiling his new-born grandson rotten - after buying the five-week-old a diamond-encrusted ROLEX.

His daughter Yaya, 20, shared a picture of her son with rapper NBA Youngboy wearing a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust worth at least $45,000.

However, baby's first watch appears to have been fully customised to have diamonds encrusted on the band as well as the circumference of the face, which could push the cost into six-figures.

Tagging Mayweather in the post, Yaya took to Instagram to show off KJ's new gold and diamond bit of bling. Yaya captioned the snap: "KJ's papa got him his first Rolex."

This is not the first time Mayweather has been seen generously gifting extraordinary watches. The self-dubbed luxurious watch collector purchased the $18 million USD The Billionaire Watch after his “50th pro-boxing win against UFC megastar Conor McGregor, from which he made more than $300 million.”