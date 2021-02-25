Biden extends national emergency in U.S.

The national emergency declared by former U.S. President Trump on March 13, 2020, and dating back to March 1, 2020, will extend beyond March 1, 2021, under a notice sent to the Federal Register by President Joe Biden.

A section of the National Emergencies Act provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the president publishes notice in the Federal Register and transmits it to Congress.

The White House on Wednesday announced that it has sent that notice to Congress, SHNS reported.

"There remains a need to continue this national emergency," Biden wrote in the notice. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation. More than 500,000 people in this Nation have perished from the disease, and it is essential to continue to combat and respond to COVID-19 with the full capacity and capability of the Federal Government."