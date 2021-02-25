Egypt plans to order 10 mln Sputnik V doses from Russia

Egypt plans to purchase 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia at the first stage, the Egyptian Drug Authority informed, cited by the Ad-Dustour news portal.

It was reported earlier that Egypt had registered the Russian vaccine for emergency use.

"Currently, an agreement is in the works on the supply of the necessary quantity of the vaccine, which is estimated at 10 mln doses at the first stage," TASS cited the authority as saying.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Wednesday that Egypt had become the 35th state across the globe to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. "The decision to include the Sputnik V into the national portfolio of vaccines [of Egypt] demonstrates confidence in safety and high efficiency of the pharmaceutical," chief executive of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

The Russian Embassy in Cairo welcomed Egypt’s decision to register Sputnik V for use on the country’s territory. "This step opens up the path for deliveries of the first-class vaccine to Egypt and will facilitate the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," the embassy said. "We thank our Egyptian partners for their trust and we hope to make a contribution to protecting the population of the friendly country to Russia against the coronavirus. We hope that we will be able to expand the borders of mutually beneficial partnership in the sphere of healthcare and to localize the production of Russian anti-coronavirus drugs in Egypt.".