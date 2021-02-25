Armenia's armed forces calls for Pashinyan resignation

The General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.

It has issued a respective statement, which reads as follows in part: "The General Staff of the RA Armed Forces expresses its resolute protest over the dismissal of the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, which was carried out without taking into account the national and state interests of the Republic of Armenia, based solely on personal and ambitious sentiments. In such difficult conditions for the country, such a decision is an anti-state and irresponsible step," the statement reads.

"The RA Prime Minister and the Government are no longer able to make proper decisions in this critical and crucial situation for the Armenian people. For a long time, the RA Armed Forces patiently tolerated the current government’s "attacks" aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces," the statement reads.

The RA Armed Forces demanded the resignation of the RA Prime Minister and the Government, at the same time warning to refrain from using force.

Pashinyan said on Facebook that an announcement by the armed forces calling for him to resign amounted to an attempted military coup and he called on his supporters to gather in the centre of Yerevan.