Pashinyan sacks head of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked head of the Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.
"Today I signed decision to release Onik Gasparyan from the post. I assess the statement as an attempt of military coup," Pashinyan said in live video on Facebook.
Earlier today the Armed Forces of Armenia issued a statement demanding resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan and the government.
