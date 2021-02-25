Main » News

Pashinyan sacks head of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Pashinyan sacks head of Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked head of the Chief of Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

"Today I signed decision to release Onik Gasparyan from the post. I assess the statement as an attempt of military coup," Pashinyan said in live video on Facebook.

Earlier today the Armed Forces of Armenia issued a statement demanding resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan and the government.

1595 views





Videos

News

Populars