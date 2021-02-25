Pashinyan brands General Staff’s resignation demand as coup attempt
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has slammed the General Staff’s demand for his resignation as a military coup d’etat attempt and called on his allies to gather on Republic Square.
"I consider the General Staff’s statement as a military coup attempt. I invite all our supporters to Republic Square right now. I will address the public on air in the near future," he wrote on his Facebook page.
Vestnik Kavkaza
