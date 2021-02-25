Main » News

Pashinyan brands General Staff’s resignation demand as coup attempt

Pashinyan brands General Staff’s resignation demand as coup attempt

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has slammed the General Staff’s demand for his resignation as a military coup d’etat attempt and called on his allies to gather on Republic Square.

"I consider the General Staff’s statement as a military coup attempt. I invite all our supporters to Republic Square right now. I will address the public on air in the near future," he wrote on his Facebook page.

1680 views





Videos

News

Populars