GUAM member states commemorates Khojaly Genocide

Secretariat of Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) commemorated Khojaly Genocide committed by Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh in 1992, according to the GUAM.

The Secretariat noted that the GUAM Member States must join forces to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.