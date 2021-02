Georgian PM Garibashvili appoints deputies

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who was confirmed in the post by parliament on Monday, has appointed his deputy prime ministers earlier today.

The new appointees are Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani; Zalkaliani occupied the post under the previous PM Giorgi Gakharia, while Machavariani has replaced former minister of Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili in the role, Agenda.ge reported.