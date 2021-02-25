Georgia reports 362 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 362 new cases of coronavirus, 470 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

2,572 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

22,501 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours out of which 13,718 were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,783 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 269,800 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. 263,727 of the 269,800 individuals have recovered, while 3,475 others have died.

1,553 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 289 of the 1,553 patients are in critical condition. 104 of the 302 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

More than 2,622,000 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far.

180 patients are in hotels, 302 people are in quarantine, while 839 persons are at home. 7,970 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.