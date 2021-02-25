Russia reports over 11,100 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 11,198 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a record low since October 7, and the total case tally hit 4,212,100, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

The growth rate reached 0.27% in relative terms, TASS reported.

A total of 3,767,664 patients recovered from the illness. 466 more coronavirus patient died in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in Russia to 84,876 over the entire pandemic period.