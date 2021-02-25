Kocharyan urges people to unite around Armenia's Armed Forces
Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan called on the Armenians to unite around the Armed Forces and take ownership of their country on his Facebook page Thursday.
"Dear compatriots. In this fateful moment, I urge you to be the masters of your state, to stand next to our Army. The authorities who have lost the war and surrendered the land must go. This is the prime necessity for our national rebirth," Kocharyan wrote.
