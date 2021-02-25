Armenia's general staff doubles down on call to PM, government to quit

The Armenian Armed Forces General Staff has reaffirmed its call, demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government step down according to a statement.

"The Armed Forces General Staff statement from February 25 was not guided by anyone or made under anyone’s pressure. It is a clear conviction and position of generals and officers whose sole goal is to save the fatherland in this crucial moment," the statement reads.

"We reaffirm our clear position," TASS cited it as saying.