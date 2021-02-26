Mehriban Aliyeva: Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

"Tragedies like Khojaly genocide cannot be forgotten. There can be no excuses for the brutal murder of innocent people! We will always protect the truth about those terrible events from any attempts to distort them. I respectfully commemorate the blessed memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide and ask the Almighty God to rest the souls of all our martyrs," she wrote in the message.