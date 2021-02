President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Khojaly memorial in Khatai district, Baku on the 29th anniversary of the bloody tragedy which entered the history of mankind in the 20th century as the Khojaly genocide.

President Aliyev put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and other officials put flowers at the monument.