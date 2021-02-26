Turkestan joins Organization of World Heritage Cities

Photo of the Akimat located in Turkestan region posted on Facebook

Kazakhstan’s southern city of Turkestan has become an official member of the Organization of World Heritage Cities, a statement said.

According to its governorship, Turkestan will host the 10th International Eurasia World Heritage Cities Conference on April 2.

The city in the south of Kazakhstan is known as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world.

"Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi [Turkic poet and sufi] in Turkestan, will now be the center of attention of more tourists," Anadolu agency cited the statement as saying.