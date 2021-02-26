Vietnam approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has authorized the use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country, official government information website announced on Friday.

It was reported that at the same time, the Ministry of Health has approved the use of the U.S. vaccine Moderna in Vietnam. So far, the only vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health of Vietnam for use on the territory of the country was AstraZeneca, TASS reported.

Earlier this week, Minister of Health of the Republic Nguyen Thanh Long said that the Ministry was actively negotiating for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On February 2, The Lancet published the results of the third phase of a clinical trial of the Russian vaccine, according to which it turned out to be one of the safest and most effective in the world.