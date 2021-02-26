Armenia confirms 283 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 283 in the past 24 hours to 171,510, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 283 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 163,165 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.



Four more coronavirus patient died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 3,183 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 720,629 tests have been carried out in Armenia.