Georgia reports 337 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 337 new cases of coronavirus, 320 recoveries and 10 deaths.

25,436 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 17,311 of the 25,436 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,125 were PCR tests.

The country has had 270,137 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 264,047 of the 270, 137 have recovered, while 3,485 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,579 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 1,542 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 277 of the 1,542 patients are in critical condition. 110 of the 277 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 7, 970 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 2,650,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.