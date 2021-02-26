Roy Jones Jr wants exhibition with Fedor Emelianenko

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has declared his interest in fighting one of either Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko or ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva in an exhibition match, and says he doubts he’ll rematch Mike Tyson.

Former pound for pound king Jones Jr., 52, fought to a draw over 10 rounds with Tyson on November 28 but despite the result of their retiree matchup remaining inconclusive, Jones says he doesn’t think he’ll fight 'Iron Mike' again.

Jones Jr. is currently in Russia to promote a series of his boxing schools in the country of which in 2015 he was made a citizen by president Vladimir Putin, and has dedicated his focus to becoming a trainer since ending his glittering career in 2018, but says the right offer could persuade him to enter the ring again.

"I’m trying to be a trainer but obviously they want to see me in the role of a trainer as much as a boxer. So right now, I don’t know. If there’s a good offer, then I’ll take it, and if not, then I'll stay a trainer. I like it," Jones Jr. said.

"I would like a fight with Anderson Silva or with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, that would be a great exhibition fight. We’ll see how it goes. I’ve retired, but if something good comes up," RT cited him as saying.