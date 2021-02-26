About 4 million Russians vaccinated against COVID-19

About 4 million Russians have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the chief of the epidemiology and evidence-based medicine department of the Sechenov University, chief epidemiologist of Russia’s Health Ministry, RAS member Nikolai Briko said on Friday.

"About 4 million people have got the vaccine already," he said at the national conference Medical Rehabilitation after COVID-19: Experience and Achievements.

As follows from his presentation at the conference, 3.9 million Russians were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of February 10, TASS reported.

Mass vaccination of Russia’s adult population began on January 18. Two registered vaccines Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona are available free of charge.