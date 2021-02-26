US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary

The United States may announce additional sanctions on Russia within weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, TASS reports.

In response to a question when Washington would announce if there would be additional sanctions on Russia, Psaki said that it would be "weeks, not months." "It’s an ongoing process, and as you know, that process includes, of course, a review of not just their engagement in the 2020 election, but also the bounties that were reportedly on troops, and also the SolarWinds attack. There’s a number of components," the White House press secretary specified.

"We want to give the team — the cyber team, the national security team, the time to complete that process," Psaki noted. "And, of course, as in any case, the president resolve — has the option, I should say, of responding in a manner and time of his choosing, seen and unseen. But I would expect weeks, not months, before we conclude that review," she concluded.

The US intelligence community continues to investigate the SolarWinds hack, assuming that "an advanced persistent threat actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible," US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on February 17. Russia’s authorities have repeatedly rejected Washington’s allegations about Moscow’s involvement in the cyber attack.