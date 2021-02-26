Georgia reports 373 new cases of coronavirus

373 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia in the last 24 hours, Berdia Sichinava, representative of the Interagency Coordination Council, said at the briefing held at the Government Administration. He spoke about the latest statistics on coronavirus, InterPressNews reports.

“34 933 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. As a result, 373 newly confirmed cases of the infection were identified in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is 270 510.

542 people have recovered and the total number of recovered persons has increased to 264 589.

Unfortunately, we have 14 new cases of death. The total number of deaths has reached 3 499”, said Berdia Sichinava.