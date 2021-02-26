Putin: Special Operations Forces established in response to challenges of the time

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the military personnel and veterans of Russia’s Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday.

"Russia’s Special Operations Forces were established in response to the challenges of the time, to serious changes in the nature of military threats and methods of warfare. You have successfully gone through the difficult stage of formation and combat coordination, relying on the unique school of the Russian special forces as well as the cutting-edge approaches to military strategy and tactics," reads the message of congratulations posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

The president stressed that the Russian Armed Forces had "unique capabilities for solving problems of particular importance and complexity." "We have seasoned, experienced fighters who are ready to act in a non-standard situation anywhere in the world, if their country’s interests and security require such action," he noted.

"I am sure that you will be able to stand up to any combat mission, even that of the most challenging nature, because Special Operations Forces members are brave and unfaltering people with unbending will, true patriots of their Fatherland," the head of state stressed.

Putin thanked them for their military service and wished success and good health to their families. "Best wishes to the honored veterans who stood at the origins of the Special Operations Forces," the president noted.

Special Operations Forces Day was established by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin of February 26, 2015, in recognition of their merits in the successful resolution of the crisis situation in Crimea in the spring of 2014.