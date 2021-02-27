Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 27

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for February 27 in Uzbekistan increased to 79,836, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 78,373 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 841 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

In particular, 23 cases were revealed in Tashkent, six cases in Tashkent region and one case each was revealed in Andijan, Bukhara and Fergana region.