Alexei Navalny transferred to penal colony

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention center to a penal colony, state media reported on Friday, CNN informs.

The exact location and name of the penal colony was not revealed but Alexander Kalashnikov of Russia's federal penitentiary service (FSIN) told reporters: "According to the court's decision, he left to where he currently should be. Everything is done within the framework of the law and the current legislation." Kalashnikov added Navalny will be kept in "absolutely normal conditions."

A TASS source familiar with the situation said that Alexei Navalny will serve his sentence in the Vladimir region.