Shoigu and Harutyunyan discuss situation in Karabakh

Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks with his Armenian counterpart Vagharshak Harutyunyan. The relevant information was published on the website of the Russian department.

According to the statement, the ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the current situation in the region and areas where the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are serving.

In addition, Shoigu and Harutyunyan discussed other issues of mutual interest.