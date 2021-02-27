Georgian railroads resume its work

The movement of the Georgian trains, previously interrupted due to coronavirus restrictions, was restored today by the decision of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, which he announced on 24 February.

At the moment, the railroad connection is functioning on following directions: Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Zugdidi-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Ozurgeti-Tbilisi; Tbilisi-Poti-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Kutaisi-Tbilisi, Sputnik Georgia informs.

The tickets are being sold online from February 25, at the box office - from yesterday. Prices were not increased, but trains will only run during the day time.