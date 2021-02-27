Central heating restored in Temirtau

Heat supply was restored after the accident at the thermal power plant in Temirtau, the press service of the Karaganda region akimat informed.

The department explained that after the launch of five boilers at ArcelorMittal Temirtau CHP-2, the average temperature in the apartments rose to 21 C°.

”In the households, where the temperature is still below normal, residents are asked to contact hot numbers to clarify pinpoint problems," Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes the message of akimat.

The emergency shutdown of three boilers took place on February 24th.