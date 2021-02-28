Georgia reports 248 coronavirus cases, 525 recoveries, 11 deaths
Georgia reported 248 coronavirus cases, 525 recoveries, and 11 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The daily test-positivity rate stands at 0,89 %, while 1,55 % over the past week.
A total of 27 885 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18 814 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9 071 were PCR tests.
Georgia’s total case tally reached 270 758, among them 265 114 people recovered and 3 510 died.
There are 323 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities,1 472 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 171 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe