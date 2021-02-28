Syrian Foreign Ministry condemns U.S. strikes in Eastern Syria

Syria condemned U.S. airstrikes in Eastern Syria, describing them as a negative indication of the new U.S. administration policies, CGTN reports,

The airstrikes killed at least 17, Reuters reported, citing a medical source.

The "cowardly" attack is against international law, Syria's foreign ministry argued, warning it would lead to an escalation in the region.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the airstrikes against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia.

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria. These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

A source from the Syrian military told a correspondent of China Media Group that there were multiple airstrikes near the port of Abu Kamal, a town in eastern Syria on the border with Iraq, around midnight on Thursday.