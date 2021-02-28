COVID-19 Update: 83,179 Kyrgyzstanis recovered

As of Sunday, Kyrgyzstan reported another 52 recoveries from coronavirus, taking the total count to 83,179, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 44 more Kyrgyzstanis have contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

Thus, a total of 86,229 positive COVID-19 cases were identified in Kyrgyzstan since March 18, 2020 when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

In addition, the HQ reported 1 new COVID-19 related death over the past day, taking the nationwide death toll to 1,464.