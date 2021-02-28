Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 11,359

Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 11,359 in the past day to 4,246,079, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

In relative terms the growth rate reached 0.27%. The lowest growth rates were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.04%) and the Magadan Region (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 1,737 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 939 daily COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 617 in the Moscow Region, 387 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 295 in the Voronezh Region and 284 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 348,160 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.