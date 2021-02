Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a rally on March 1. He announced this on his Facebook page, News.am reports.

“Dear compatriots!

On Monday, March 1, at 18:30, I invite all of you to Republic Square, to a meeting and a procession,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote.

"Tomorrow at 18.30 o'clock we are going to Yerevan Square for the sake of the power and legality of the people," he added.