Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria

A Russian helicopter made an emergency landing in Syria, RIA Novosti informed with reference to the Ministry of Defense, News.am reports.

The crew of the Mi-35 helicopter was promptly delivered to the airfield by the search and rescue service. Nothing threatens the lives of the pilots, the ministry's press service said.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the incident occurred due to technical problems. According to the pilots' report, they did not shoot at the helicopter.