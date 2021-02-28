European Council President to visit Georgia today

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will visit Georgia on February 28, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

During the visit, Charles Michel will meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

European Council President will meet with representatives of political parties.

He will also visit the administrative boundary line.

Charles Michel will visit Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova between February 28 and March 3.