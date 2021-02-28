Biden Promises Announcement Soon on Saudi Arabia

The Biden administration will make an announcement Monday regarding Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday, VOA reports.

"There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally," the president said when a reporter asked about punishing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Biden took just the one question as he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, left for Delaware for the weekend. He gave no details.