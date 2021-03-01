Trump: Biden makes U.S. to rely on Russian oil

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that under current leader Joe Biden, the United States will be relying on Russia and the middle East for oil.



In his first speech since leaving the White House Trump clarified that the U.S. should not have returned to the Paris Climate Agreement, as it allows countries "with lower standards" to emissions, while the U.S. cannot afford it. "Joe Biden put the United States back into the very unfair and very costly Paris Climate Accord without negotiating a better deal," he stressed.



Trump went on to say that America was heading “from energy dominance to energy disaster” under Biden. According to him, in the future, the United States will be relying on Russia and the middle East for oil.