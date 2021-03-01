A year since COVID-19 emerged in Russia

It's been a year: Russian authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Moscow on March 1, 2020, saying the Russian patient had returned from Italy.

In January, 2020, Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been quarantined.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 11,571. The total number of infections has reached 4,257,650, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.27%.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,277 to 3,823,074 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Moscow recorded 2,097 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The city’s daily number of cases exceeded 2,000 for the first time since February 12. The total number of cases has reached 980,573.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.21%. A total of 1,737 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 42 to 15,097 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,541 to 899,239.

There are currently 66,237 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

In particular, 1,320 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 433 in the Moscow Region, 423 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 305 in the Rostov Region and 298 in the Voronezh Region, TASS reported.

In the past 24 hours, 333 died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 379 one day earlier; this has become the lowest figure since November 16, 2020, according to the anti-crisis center.

The total death toll stands now at 86,455. The disease’s provisional lethality remains at 2.03%.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate climbed from 1.06 to 1.22 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since late December 2020.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate increased from 0.92 to 0.96 in the past twenty-four hours, the latest data show.

Apart from Moscow, another region out of ten Russian territories with the largest number of COVID-19 cases registered the coronavirus spread rate of above 1. This rate grew to 1.02 in St. Petersburg, exceeding 1 for the first time since February 2. In the other regions, the rate remains below 1, the latest figures indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 0.97 in the Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh and Irkutsk regions, 0.93 in the Rostov Region, 0.92 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 0.9 in the Sverdlovsk Region. The rate stands at 0.87 in the Moscow Region and has stayed at 0.81 in the Arkhangelsk Region for the second straight day, the lowest level since January 7, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one sick patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the epidemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.