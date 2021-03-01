Trump says he may run for President in 2024

Former U.S. President Trump said he may run for president a third time in 2024, and said the Supreme Court "should be ashamed of themselves" for refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump spoke for well over an hour, after arriving more than an hour late, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. He said that Republicans should join together to make sure that the Democrats lose the presidency “decisively.”

"Actually they just lost the White House," he said, recycling the lie that spurred an armed mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to five deaths and Trump’s second impeachment. "Who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump also attacked the Supreme Court, which refused to hear election challenges from Trump and from Republican attorneys general. "This election was rigged," he said. "And the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it."

He said he had no intention of launching a new political party, saying that would split the conservative vote. "We have the Republican Party," he said.