Kazakhstan documents more than 213,400 COVID-19 cases overall

Kazakh doctors have detected 622 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which is 169 less than the day before. The total number of infections has reached 213,431, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Monday.

During the past eight days, the growth of the new cases of the infection was within 622-855. With the population of 18.8 mln, the share of the infected makes 1.1%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents has been 0.003. The coronavirus spread coefficient over the past eight days has stood at 1. The highest number of the infected over one day (1,962) was registered on July 9.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 196,889 people have recovered, including 547 in the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 590 recoveries were reported. The number of coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 2,756, up by 13 over the past 24 hours, TASS reported.

As of February 26, 7,502,826 tests for the presence of the coronavirus were conducted in the republic. The infection rate among those tested is 2.8%. In all, the testing covered 39.9% of the population.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation of residents against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. On February 23, the republic began shipping the Sputnik V vaccine manufactured locally at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex. In the second quarter of this year, Kazakhstan plans to use its own vaccine against the coronavirus dubbed QazCOVID-in which is currently undergoing Phase Three clinical trials.