Georgia reports 160 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 160 new cases of coronavirus, 409 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

17,947 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend. 13,244 of the 17,847 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,703 were PCR tests.

The country has had 270,918 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

265,523 of the 270, 918 have recovered, while 3,520 have died of the virus.

As of today 1,849 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 1,510 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 265 of the 1,510 patients are in critical condition. 89 of the 265 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 6,816 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 2,730,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.