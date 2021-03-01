Armenia confirms 158 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 158 in the past 24 hours to 172,216, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 158 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 163,511 patients recovered from the illness," the ministry said in a statement.



Three more coronavirus patient died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 3,195 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 733,639 tests have been carried out in Armenia.