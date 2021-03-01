EU promises to ensure timely distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia

President of the European Council Charles Michel has met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili in Tbilisi earlier today and stated that his visit demonstrates the EU’s commitment to countries in the region, including Georgia.

He has promised that the EU will do its best to ensure the timely distribution of coronavirus vaccines to Georgia via the Covax international platform, Agenda.ge reported.

The President of the European Council has expressed the EU’s commitment to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on political parties in the country to step up their efforts to deescalate the current political tension.

Michel said that the EU is concerned by the current tension in the country and that unity on major values are crucial.