Kyrgyz President reveals when repeat parliamentary elections to be held

Kyrgyzstan will have parliamentary elections in autumn, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the local council elections are upcoming, the constitutional referendum is planned.

"The law should be the same for all in those processes: from the President to a farmer. We are establishing the rule of law and justice now," Kazinform cited Japarov as saying.

The results of the 4 October 2020 parliamentary elections were canceled following post-election protests.

Japarov said earlier the repeat parliamentary elections will be held before June 2021.